Schulz Wealth LTD. Invests $17.71 Million in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Schulz Wealth LTD. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 605,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,708,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 16.9% of Schulz Wealth LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,146,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,197 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 40,368,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,977,000 after acquiring an additional 994,515 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,511,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808,548 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,197,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,083,000 after acquiring an additional 73,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 8,920,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,733,000 after acquiring an additional 51,437 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,191. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.05. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

