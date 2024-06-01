Schulz Wealth LTD. Buys New Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Schulz Wealth LTD. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. Schulz Wealth LTD. owned approximately 0.19% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOCT. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Stock Performance

BATS:FOCT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.14. 10,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.66. The stock has a market cap of $548.40 million, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.64.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.