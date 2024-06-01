Sanjay Mehrotra Sells 7,000 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $924,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $95,015,134.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sanjay Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Micron Technology alerts:

On Tuesday, May 21st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total value of $893,620.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $860,230.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.32, for a total value of $842,240.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $804,090.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total value of $783,510.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $844,900.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $858,200.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total value of $854,630.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $125.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $138.42 billion, a PE ratio of -36.23 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $133.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.44.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,666,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,396,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,815 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,748,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,681,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,154 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,583,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,927,263,000 after purchasing an additional 503,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 47.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089,790 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Micron Technology by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,157,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,885 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.