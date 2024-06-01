Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Bought by Kopernik Global Investors LLC

Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,642 shares during the quarter. Royal Gold makes up 8.4% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Royal Gold worth $81,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $33,696,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 12,032.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after purchasing an additional 182,171 shares during the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $12,733,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Royal Gold by 1.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,280,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,165,000 after purchasing an additional 54,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Royal Gold by 28.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,160,000 after purchasing an additional 51,795 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.50. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $134.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,351. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,351. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,033.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

