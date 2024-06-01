Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $200.59 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00009389 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011150 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001301 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,646.24 or 0.99952665 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00011986 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.33 or 0.00117221 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004014 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 77% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000509 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00191085 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $329.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

