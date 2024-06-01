Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Purchases 105 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 552.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $5.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.04. 4,733,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,681. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.81. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $224.00 and a 52-week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total transaction of $781,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $2,028,786. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

