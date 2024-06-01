Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Buys 1,979 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $499,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CMI stock traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $281.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,844. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.41 and a 200 day moving average of $261.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $304.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.6 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.36.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

