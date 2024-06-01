Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Upgraded by Baird R W to “Strong-Buy”

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Privia Health Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group Trading Up 0.6 %

PRVA stock opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46. Privia Health Group has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.81.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $415.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.07 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Privia Health Group

In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $42,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,788,444.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 2,320 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $42,734.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,788,444.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Boehler acquired 277,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,488,226.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,488,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,752,295.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 292,871 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,475 and have sold 49,390 shares valued at $897,700. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,959,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the first quarter valued at $21,620,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,399,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,779,000 after purchasing an additional 804,304 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,545,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,537,000 after purchasing an additional 465,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,344,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,920,000 after buying an additional 299,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.