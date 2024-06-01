PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) CFO Marc Crossman Sells 56,235 Shares

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Crossman sold 56,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total transaction of $48,924.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,000.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Crossman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Marc Crossman sold 77,098 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $67,846.24.

PLBY Group Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $0.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. PLBY Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.32 million during the quarter. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 135.78% and a negative net margin of 124.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLBY Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PLBY Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 95,362 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in PLBY Group by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in PLBY Group by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Stories

