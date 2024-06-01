Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Baird R W

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
OSCR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.57.
Oscar Health Trading Up 0.6 %
Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth about $47,480,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 153.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,156,000 after buying an additional 2,409,160 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,127,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,693,000 after buying an additional 2,211,743 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,781,000. Finally, Ancient Art L.P. increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 91.9% during the third quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 2,793,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.
Oscar Health Company Profile
Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.
