NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4,687.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 55,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 54,139 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,557 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,702 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,774 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

NIKE Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $95.06. 12,563,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,247,413. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.43. The company has a market capitalization of $143.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.