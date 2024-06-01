Newmont Co. (ASX:NEM) to Issue $0.27 Interim Dividend

Newmont Co. (ASX:NEM – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, May 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.268 per share on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, June 2nd.

Newmont Stock Performance

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

