nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $538.5-544.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.58 million. nCino also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.650-0.680 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.64.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.32. nCino has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $37.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.58 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nCino will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 10,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $375,894.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,159,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,894,781.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 10,924 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $375,894.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,159,395 shares in the company, valued at $39,894,781.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $65,300.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,360 shares in the company, valued at $829,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,114,061 shares of company stock valued at $39,096,813. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

