Nano (XNO) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week

Nano (XNO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 1st. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00001884 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $169.93 million and $3.37 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,678.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $459.91 or 0.00679553 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.39 or 0.00123222 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008788 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00043722 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00064761 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.73 or 0.00222715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.15 or 0.00090347 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

