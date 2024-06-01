Mina (MINA) Price Hits $0.85

Mina (MINA) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00001256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $945.90 million and approximately $22.53 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,164,844,973 coins and its circulating supply is 1,113,763,468 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,164,496,492.8400393 with 1,113,229,621.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.83615006 USD and is down -1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $21,837,977.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

