Maiar DEX (MEX) One Day Volume Tops $154,346.65

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $19.93 million and $154,346.65 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009290 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011718 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001310 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,719.13 or 0.99977947 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00012138 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.65 or 0.00114643 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004045 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

MEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000471 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $251,920.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.