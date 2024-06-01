Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 173,681 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 279,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,681 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 22.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,125. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14.

Insider Activity at Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.47 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Randall J. Fagundo sold 85,207 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $816,283.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hillman Solutions news, COO Jon Michael Adinolfi sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $1,079,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 659,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,511.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall J. Fagundo sold 85,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $816,283.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,930 shares of company stock worth $1,912,441 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on HLMN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on HLMN

Hillman Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.