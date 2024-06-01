Madison Asset Management LLC Has $90 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 959,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,746 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 1.2% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of TJX Companies worth $89,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $334,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,298 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.7% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 312.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,541. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.10. 26,987,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,896,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.48. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.