Madison Asset Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 97.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in S&P Global by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.4 %

SPGI traded up $5.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $427.51. 1,849,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,470. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $425.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

