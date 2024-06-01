LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Raises Dividend to $1.34 Per Share

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.34 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

LyondellBasell Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. LyondellBasell Industries has a payout ratio of 54.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to earn $9.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $99.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.80 and a one year high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,960,440.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,960,440.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,246.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

