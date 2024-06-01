LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Raises Dividend to $1.34 Per Share

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.34 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.
LyondellBasell Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. LyondellBasell Industries has a payout ratio of 54.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to earn $9.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance
Shares of LYB stock opened at $99.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.80 and a one year high of $107.02.
Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries
In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,960,440.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,960,440.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,246.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
