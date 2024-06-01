Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,533,300 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the April 30th total of 6,856,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,284,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Luckin Coffee Stock Performance

Luckin Coffee stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,326,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,183. Luckin Coffee has a 12-month low of $17.77 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of -0.50.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Luckin Coffee had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The company had revenue of $869.51 million during the quarter.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

