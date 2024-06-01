Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.85

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.85 and traded as high as $15.97. Legal & General Group shares last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 49,070 shares.

Legal & General Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Legal & General Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.8805 dividend. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

