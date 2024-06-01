Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in May

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 755,800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 945,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,558.0 days.
Kobe Steel Stock Performance
KBSTF remained flat at $12.18 during trading hours on Friday. Kobe Steel has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.81.
Kobe Steel Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kobe Steel
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Kobe Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kobe Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.