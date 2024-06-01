Kava (KAVA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $12.16 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00000961 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $703.58 million and $12.16 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00053154 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00010692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00017567 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00012258 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,247 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

