IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Invests $10.55 Million in Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:PULT)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:PULT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 210,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,554,000. Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF accounts for about 5.1% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC owned about 8.30% of Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000.

Get Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF alerts:

Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PULT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.49. 10,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,472. Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.33.

Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF Profile

The Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (PULT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade fixed income securities from around the world that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis.The fund expects to have an average weighted maturity of four years or less.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.