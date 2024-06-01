Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PYZ stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.25. 547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $93.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.07.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2109 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,061,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 269,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,144,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

