Insider Selling: AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Insider Sells 14,134 Shares of Stock

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) insider Spiros Maliagros sold 14,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $71,235.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 485,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,644.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AlTi Global Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALTI traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.77. 514,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,951. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.21. AlTi Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Get AlTi Global alerts:

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). AlTi Global had a negative net margin of 29.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $91.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that AlTi Global, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlTi Global

AlTi Global Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AlTi Global by 213.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,308 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of AlTi Global by 11.3% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of AlTi Global by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.