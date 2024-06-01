HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.61. The stock had a trading volume of 35,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,520. HomeTrust Bancshares has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average is $26.04.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $50.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.66 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 239,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,447,000 after buying an additional 168,469 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

