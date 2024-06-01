HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,318.32

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,318.32 ($29.61) and traded as low as GBX 2,303.13 ($29.41). HarbourVest Global Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 2,325 ($29.69), with a volume of 210,182 shares changing hands.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,293.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 143.41. The company has a market cap of £1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,621.21 and a beta of 0.60.

About HarbourVest Global Private Equity

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

