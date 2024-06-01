Grin (GRIN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $116,534.74

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. During the last week, Grin has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0384 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $3.77 million and $116,534.74 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,678.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $459.91 or 0.00679553 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.39 or 0.00123222 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008788 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00043722 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00064761 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.73 or 0.00222715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.15 or 0.00090347 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

