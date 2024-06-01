Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) is Clear Investment Research LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Clear Investment Research LLC trimmed its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,399 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging accounts for approximately 7.9% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $5,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $3,110,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $2,196,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,817,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,359 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $883,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 248.3% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 32,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 22,832 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPK traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,958,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,215. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.86. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

