Goldstein Advisors LLC Invests $139,000 in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVRI opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09. Enviri Co. has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $10.01.

Enviri ( NYSE:NVRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.77 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. Enviri’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enviri Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $189,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,359,668.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

