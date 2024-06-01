First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.47

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and traded as high as $17.47. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund shares last traded at $17.38, with a volume of 128,753 shares trading hands.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.