First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.47

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and traded as high as $17.47. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund shares last traded at $17.38, with a volume of 128,753 shares trading hands.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPF. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 83.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 16.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.