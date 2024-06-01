Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (FMFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Trading Down 1.5 %
OTCMKTS:FMFG opened at $16.00 on Friday. Farmers and Merchants Bancshares has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90.
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Company Profile
