Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (FMFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Trading Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS:FMFG opened at $16.00 on Friday. Farmers and Merchants Bancshares has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Company Profile

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in Baltimore and Carroll counties in Maryland and surrounding areas of northern Maryland. It offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, remote check deposits, and repurchase agreements.

