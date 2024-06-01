Evoke Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,587 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 19.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLX has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 1.1 %

TSLX stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $22.35.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $117.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.44 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 47.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 7.63%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

