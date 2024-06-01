Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 51.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 21,643 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth about $7,881,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITCI. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $67.24 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $84.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $429,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $429,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 20,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $1,341,043.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at $68,490,649.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,504,426 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.