Evoke Wealth LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,521 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EFG stock opened at $103.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.77. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

