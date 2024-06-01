Evoke Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Middleby by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Middleby by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Middleby by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby Stock Up 3.9 %

Middleby stock opened at $128.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.97. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.59 and a fifty-two week high of $161.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.16). Middleby had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $926.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MIDD. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Middleby from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair upgraded Middleby to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Middleby

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $32,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,204.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $32,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,204.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,519.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Middleby Profile

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.