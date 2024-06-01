Evoke Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 9,530 Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,953,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,871,000 after buying an additional 727,207 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,693,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,352,000 after buying an additional 512,182 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,406,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 477,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after buying an additional 268,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 146.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 390,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,626,000 after purchasing an additional 232,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $594,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $118.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.71). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The company had revenue of $498.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.78%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Stories

