Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 34,227 CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 34,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 65.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CubeSmart Price Performance
CubeSmart stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.72.
CubeSmart Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.33%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on CUBE. Barclays began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.17.
CubeSmart Profile
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
