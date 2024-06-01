Everdome (DOME) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $10.14 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everdome has a market capitalization of $10.14 million and $579,694.00 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Everdome has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Everdome

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 91,138,724,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

