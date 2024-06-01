Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.59

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.59 and last traded at $49.50, with a volume of 226477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Dorian LPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.78.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 54.83%. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,272,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $143,565,000 after acquiring an additional 39,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,133,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,067,000 after acquiring an additional 305,818 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,887,000 after acquiring an additional 416,809 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 798,371 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,937,000 after acquiring an additional 75,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 521,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,976,000 after acquiring an additional 59,580 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

