Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Director Amar Doman Purchases 73,500 Shares

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) Director Amar Doman acquired 73,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.13 per share, with a total value of C$524,415.15.

Amar Doman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Amar Doman acquired 10,000 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.23 per share, with a total value of C$72,300.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Amar Doman bought 60,000 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.24 per share, with a total value of C$434,172.00.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE DBM opened at C$7.18 on Friday. Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$6.08 and a 52-week high of C$8.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$625.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.37.

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

Doman Building Materials Group ( TSE:DBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$602.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$665.05 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.744877 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DBM. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.75 to C$9.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.88.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

See Also

