Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.85.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAL. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

NYSE DAL opened at $51.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.41. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.14%.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,176,206.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,295.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,600,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $346,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914,301 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,936,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,283,000 after buying an additional 1,689,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $65,056,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,618,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,467,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

