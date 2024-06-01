Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Shares Purchased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Crane NXT worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,350,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $763,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Crane NXT during the third quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Crane NXT from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Crane NXT in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

Shares of CXT stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.22. The company had a trading volume of 304,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,930. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.28. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $63.89.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.72 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.19%.

Crane NXT Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

