Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the April 30th total of 107,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.8 days.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance

Shares of CMDXF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 86,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,223. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57. Computer Modelling Group has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $9.56.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

