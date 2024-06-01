Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the April 30th total of 107,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.8 days.
Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance
Shares of CMDXF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 86,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,223. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57. Computer Modelling Group has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $9.56.
About Computer Modelling Group
