Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.53. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Coca-Cola HBC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.5979 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

