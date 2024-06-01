Clear Investment Research LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Clear Investment Research LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,792,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,292,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,332.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 483,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,111,000 after buying an additional 472,584 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,876,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 802,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,538,000 after buying an additional 307,228 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.45. 1,354,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,374. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.80.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

