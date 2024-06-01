Clear Investment Research LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Clear Investment Research LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 112,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.46. The stock had a trading volume of 138,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,352. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

