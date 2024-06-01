Clear Investment Research LLC Sells 1,230 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Clear Investment Research LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHE. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $539,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 188,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.06. 982,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,635. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.96. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.